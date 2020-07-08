Jerkins obit

Mrs. Tommie Sue Jerkins, age 83, of Wilmer, AL, formerly of Graceville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Tommie Sue was born in Hartford, AL, on June 10, 1937, to the late Hampton and Mary E. “Lizzie” Sain Watson. She worked in housekeeping a number of years and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, J.C. Quick; her second husband, James Oliver Jerkins; one son, Donald Quick; and one daughter, Barbara Ann Quick.

She is survived by two sons: Morgan Quick, Panama City Beach, and Ricky Quick, Fountain; three daughters: Dottie Sue Holifield, Wilmer, AL, Joyce Bateman, Mobile, AL, and Carlotta Austin, Wilmer, AL; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville. Burial will follow in Noma Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 12 p.m. until time of service.