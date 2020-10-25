Jensen obit

William “Bill” Jensen passed away October 23, 2020 in Bonifay, Florida at the age of 87.

He was born December 18, 1932 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Maxine and Victor Jensen.

Bill graduated from the University of Iowa in 1955. Following graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Marylin, of Chicago, Illinois. After serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, Bill and Marylin returned to Iowa. In 1967, they moved their four children to Bonifay, Florida where he began his work with the Florida Division of Forestry, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Bonifay and enjoyed umpiring little league baseball games in the area.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Marylin and his daughter Deborah Fowler.

Surviving are his daughter Linda Ward of Bonifay, sons, Robert Jensen of Sarasota and Thomas Jensen of Panama City, seven grandchildren, Matthew Jensen, Nicolas Jensen, Christion Wallace, Michael Ward, Jonathan Ward, Joseph Fowler, and Jennifer West, eight great grandchildren, one brother, Courtney Jensen of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Bonifay First United Methodist Church, 202 N. Oklahoma Street, with visitation at the church for one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make a donation in his memory to Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank, 5248 Mobile South Street, Theodore, AL 36582, or by calling Cyndy Baggett at 251-653-1617 x130 (www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/donate-now). Making a donation in memory of William Jensen will direct all donated funds to Holmes County.