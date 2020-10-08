Jenkins obit

Mother Ella Ree (Douglas) Jenkins, of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was 89 years old and a native of Ebro, Florida.

Mother Jenkins was born on August 31, 1931 to the late Charlie & Tiny (Smith) Douglas in Ebro, Florida. She was a cook for Washington County Head Start for many years before retiring. Mother Jenkins was married to the late Bishop Richard Jenkins, Sr., and assisted him in the ministry faithfully. She was a member, Missionary, Church Mother and Emeritus First Lady of the Mt. Calvary True Holiness Church, Inc., of Panama City & Wausau, Florida. Mother Jenkins was also affiliated with the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida and Bethel A.M.E. Church of Tampa, Florida.

Mother Jenkins was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a daughter: Annie Pearl Jenkins.

She leaves to cherish her memories four (4) beloved children: Bishop Richard Jenkins, Jr., of Lynn Haven, Florida, Ruth Ann Jenkins of Sarasota, Florida, Annie Ruth (Charles) Davis of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Dorothy (Manuel) Pichardo of Vernon, Florida; along with a large host of grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.

A Celebration of Life & Committal Service will be held 10 AM CST, Saturday, October 10, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the St. Luke Memorial Gardens with Bishop Richard Jenkins, Jr., officiating and with Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley, FL providing the ministry of comfort.

A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 8AM – 5 PM CST, Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. In consideration of public health & safety, the wearing of a facial mask/covering is required to attend both the Public Viewing & the Celebration of Life. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfchipley.com.