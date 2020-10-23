James obit

Pamela Ann James, 68, of Greenwood, FL, died October 23, 2020 at her residence.

Pamela was born August 18, 1952 in Macon, GA. She moved to Jackson County in 1974 from Warner Robbins, GA and attended Greenwood First Baptist Church. Pamela enjoyed photography and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Francis Perteet.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Mike James; son, Juston James; daughter, Kandi Ann White and husband, Sam; grandchildren, Cody James, Hunter Elliott, and McKinley Grace. Pamela was raised by her aunt and uncle, Cumi and Denver Miller.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.