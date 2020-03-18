Jail visitation notice

HOLMES COUNTY – Out of an abundance of caution, all in-person visitation at the Holmes County Jail is suspended until further notice with the exception of attorney-client visitation.

We encourage those wishing to have visitation to utilize our video visitation option as an alternative.

The lobby will be open to those wishing to add funds to inmate accounts; however, no outside materials will be accepted at this time.

We will continue to monitor and screen all inmates, as well as jail staff prior to the beginning of their shift.

The health and safety of our inmates and staff is of the upmost importance to us, and this is a precautionary preventive measure in response to recommendations from health officials regarding the COVID-19 virus.

This is a temporary policy, and we thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation as we continue to monitor information from the Florida Department of Health.

For more information, call the jail at 850-547-3681, option 2.