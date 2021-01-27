Jacobs obit

Randall Steven “Randy” Jacobs, 69, of Rome, Georgia died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Jackson Hospital.

Randy loved woodcarving and spending time playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Crawford; father, Herman Jacobs; stepfather, William Crawford; and brother, Torres Jacobs.

Randy is survived by his brother, Lamar Crawford (Lisa); brother-in-law, James Young; sister, Debbie Young; wife, Holly Jacobs; daughters, Lisa McKeegan (John), Jill Davis (Billy), Sadie Jacobs; son, Ezra Jacobs; granddaughters, Mallori McKeegan, Samatha McKeegan; grandsons, Case Davis and Cody Davis.

Private interment will be in New Hope Free Will Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.