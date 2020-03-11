Jackson obit

Doris Jackson, 86 of Graceville passed from this life to eternal life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL following a sudden illness.

A Home-going service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at E. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. David Cook officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted or family request memorials be made to E. Mt. Zion United Methodist 1590 Hwy. 173 Graceville, FL 32440.

Mrs. Doris was born in Jackson County, FL on January 8, 1934 to the late John and Beatrice West Rhodes. She retired following 30 years as cafeteria manager with the Jackson County School Board. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Mrs. Doris was known to family and friends as Grandma Doris. She was a member of E. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Jackson, one son Freddy Monday, two grandsons Jason and Robert Allen Monday, son-in-law Larry Rogers.

She is survived by daughters Marcia Rogers, Gwen Steverson, Teresa (Mike) Sheets, Cindy Jackson; daughter-in-law Pat Monday; sister Johnnie Lipford; sister-in-law Hazel Jackson; seven grandchildren Lori (Philip) Allison, Clay (Katie) Rogers, Kathy (Philip) Tharp, Lee (Tiffany) Steverson, Garrett (Katherine) Steverson, John Monday, Philip Monday; great grandchildren Jessie, Katie and Emmie Allison, Chloe, Tyler and Sophia Rogers, Trenton Pridgen, Wrenlee Steverson, Silas Steverson; nieces and nephews.