Jackson obit

Hollis Devon Jackson, Sr. of Vernon Florida, transitioned from the earthly life to eternal life on May 13, 2020. He was 63 years old and a native of Vernon, Florida.

Hollis was born on December 26, 1956 to Hardie Daniel Jackson, Sr. (deceased) and Geraldine Jackson in Vernon, Florida. The fourth, out of five children, he was the youngest son of a strong, hard-working Black Family. His upbringing and teachings from home and the rural area of Washington County, shaped him to achieve, excel and overcome life challenges and obstacles.

Hollis started his education in Washington County and graduated from Vernon High School Class of “74”. After graduation, he headed east on I-10 and attended Florida State University. There he would earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and also meet the woman who would bear his only children. Over a ten-year span, Hollis worked as an IRS agent, as well as at the United States Postal Service. In 1990, Hollis joined the United States Army and served for four years and was Honorably Discharged. From there he handled various jobs and served the community with the Dept. of Corrections, in education, mentoring, and mechanics, as well as serving on the city council.

To know Hollis was to know a comical performance was just around the corner. You couldn’t be around him for more than 5 minutes, without him cracking a joke or attempting to make you laugh. His energy was infectious and the joy he brought was a blessing. Many people will remember him as a friend to speak with, a teacher, a comedian, comrade, family member or as he would like us to say “a Cool Dude”.

Though his physical presence is no longer with us, let us not mourn, but join together to rejoice and celebrate him. We celebrate a son, father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, soldier, comedian and finally a great man. Let us not be consumed with grief, but filled with the love he left and let the tears of pain turn into tears of joy. Memories never die and his energy lives on forever.

Hollis is survived by his wife Kaye Morris-Jackson, his two children Devlon Nicole Jackson and Hollis Devon Jackson Jr., his mother Geraldine Jackson, his brothers Hardie Jackson and Hurtis Jackson (spouses of siblings: Cherryll Jackson and Clarissa M. Jackson), two(2) nieces, three(3) nephews, numerous distant relatives and an abundance of friends.

A Celebration of a Blessed Life was held May 23, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the Sylvania Cemetery of Vernon, Florida with Rev. Priscilla Brown and Rev. Charles Flowers, officiating. Committal Service followed with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, providing the ministry of comfort.

