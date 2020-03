Mrs. Dawn René Jackson, age 58, of Westville, Florida passed away March 28, 2020 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama. She was born July 16, 1961 in Elyria, Ohio.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Robert Leroy Burdette.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband, Larry Jackson, her mother, Melanie Wise, one son, Sean Burdette and two sisters, Andrea Burdette and Zoe Burdette.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.