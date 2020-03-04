Ashley Garrett, APRN and Justine Seiss, RN, both of Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine have been named Jackson Hospital’s 2019 Employees of the Year. Ashley and Justine both serve patients by providing treatments specific to the underlying cause of the patients’ wound.

Ashley and Justine were both pleasantly surprised to be named by the Employee Leadership Committee as the 2019 Employees of the Year. Both were both recognized for helping a patient in desperate need of food by ensuring that the patient has lunch at each visit and also keeping the patient’s refrigerator at home stocked with groceries. This most selfless and caring act also garnered both Ashley and Justine the award for August Employees of the Month.

Sarah Mathis, Office Manager of Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine remarks, “Ashley and Justine are both wonderful assets to Chipola Wound Healing and Jackson Hospital. They each have seen the needs of our patients and have spent their own time and money to meet those needs. Ashley and Justine have bought patients’ medications, taken patients home so they would not have to pay for transportation, and bought patients’ groceries; this act of kindness has been demonstrated continuously over the three years Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine has been open. Ashley and Justine’s service amplifies Jackson Hospital’s value of “Growing a Healthier Community.”

The Employee of the Year is chosen from the monthly customer service recognition program. Each Employee of the Year receives a monetary gift from Jackson Hospital Foundation. The funds come from the interest earned on donations made to the Annual Customer Service Award Fund which is controlled by Jackson Hospital Foundation.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey. “Because of our employee-focused customer service efforts, Jackson Hospital is ranked in the top 16% in customer service nationally according to HealthStream Research,” says Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud to recognize Ashley Garrett, APRN and Justine Seiss, RN, and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

Chipola Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine is located at 4896-B in Marianna next to Chipola Quick Care. For more information, please call 850.526.6730.