Jackson Hospital visitation updates

For the safety and health of our staff, patients and community, effective Friday, March 20, the Jackson Hospital Cafeteria will be closed to everyone except for first responders and hospital staff. Jackson Hospital is also discouraging visitation. Effective Monday, March 23, visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient.

Jackson Hospital continues to encourage hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of this virus. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.

For up to date information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov. or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.