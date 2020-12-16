Jackson Hospital receives donation

Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, recently presented a check in the amount of $75,000 to benefit the upcoming Chipola Quick Care location in Alford. This generous gift was made possible through fundraising efforts by Jackson Hospital Foundation. The funds will go towards the purchase of furnishings for Chipola Quick Care –Alford which is scheduled to open in April of 2021.

Jackson Hospital Foundation hosts several major fundraising events each year such as the Annual Wine Tasting, Spring Gala, Dr. James T. Cook, Jr Memorial Golf Classic, and Lights of Love.

Jim Platt, Jackson Hospital CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to bring the services of Chipola Quick Care to the Alford community. This will allow urgent care needs to be met in Alford and the surrounding areas.”

Dr. Mark Akerson and Dr. John Spence will serve as Medical Directors for the Chipola Quick Care location in Alford which will be located at 1798 Georgia Street.