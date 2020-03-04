Jackson Hospital prepared for Coronavirus

Jackson Hospital is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department and the State of Florida Department of Health in preparation for anyone who presents themselves with the symptoms of Coronavirus.

Infection Preventionist at Jackson Hospital, Kaye Robinson, remarks, “Hand washing is imperative as the Coronavirus is contracted through mucus membranes such as the eyes, nose and mouth. If you have any symptoms that are related to the Coronavirus and you have traveled in the last 14 days, contact your primary care physician, Chipola Quick Care, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department or the Jackson County Health Department for instructions on how to proceed with care.”

For more information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov. or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.