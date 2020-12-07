Jackson Hospital offers new diagnostic cardiac service

Jackson Hospital announces a new service being provided by Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, William Dixon, MD. Dr. Dixon led the hospital’s OR team consisting of specially trained staff, performing the new diagnostic cardiac service, Peripheral Vascular Intervention. This minimally invasive outpatient procedure treats peripheral artery disease which can cause plaque buildup in arteries leading to the legs.

These procedures are performed in the state-of-the-art Hybrid Operating Room at Jackson Hospital. Dr. Dixon recently performed the first two cases at Jackson Hospital and is thrilled to bring this service to our community. The availability of this procedure brings much convenience to our community by reducing travel to other healthcare facilities.

Dr. Dixon performed these procedures along with the OR team consisting of: Samantha Thurman, RRA, Phillip Drummond, LPN, CST, Lora Riley, RN and Dana Barnes, RN.

Dr. Dixon is affiliated with Southern Medical Group, PA of Tallahassee. His Marianna office is located in the Hudnall Medical Building, Suite 202. For more information or to inquire about making an appointment, please call 850-482-2205.

Jackson Hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.