Jackson Hospital Foundation board member donates N95 masks

Jackson Hospital received a donation of 380 N95 masks from Jackson Hospital Foundation board member Linda Moseley, owner of Moseley’s Cotton Gin & Warehouse.

The N95 masks are a vital form protection from the transmission of the COVID-19. These masks will protect Jackson Hospital’s front line from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. This generous donation doubled the quantity of N95 masks on hand at Jackson Hospital.

Jackson Hospital continues to encourage hand washing and urges social distancing to prevent the spread of this virus. “By practicing social distancing and not socializing in groups larger than 10, you can help to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It is absolutely imperative, that if you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care,” remarks Kaye Robinson, Jackson Hospital Infection Disease Preventionist.

For up to date information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov, or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.