Jackson Hospital facility updates

Jackson Hospital as of 4PM Friday, March 20, has suspended all elective nonemergency surgery as mandated by the Governor through an executive order.

Jackson Hospital has closed the hospital owned fitness centers, Chipola Fitness and Chipola Fitness, Too locations as of WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 at 5PM until further notice. All memberships will be put on hold until fitness centers reopen.

Jackson Hospital continues to encourage hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of this virus. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.

For up to date information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.