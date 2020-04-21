Jackson Hospital COVID-19 facility updates

Effective Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6AM, Jackson Hospital implements guidelines set forth by National and State agencies to restrict visitation to nursing home patients during hospitalization. There will be no visitation to hospitalized nursing home patients unless end of life care is being provided.

Jackson Hospital continues to encourage hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.

For up to date information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov. or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.