Jackson Hospital COVID-19 facility updates

Administration at Jackson Hospital announces six positive COVID-19 patients. These patients are housed in an isolated area for COVID-19 patients only. Jackson Hospital remains prepared to address COVID-19 and any other infectious diseases. All necessary protocol is being adhered to and all guidelines from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health are being strictly followed.

Visitation at Jackson Hospital continues to be limited to only the following, one support companion may accompany those patients with special needs, obstetric in-patients, pediatric patients and special arrangements will be made for end of life situations. All visitors will be screened before entering the hospital and all visitors must wear a personal protective mask.

Jackson Hospital continues to implement every measure to protect our staff and community. Please continue practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.

For up to date information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.