Jackson Hospital announces September and October Employees of the Month

Jackson Hospital congratulates Samantha Brown with the Patient Financial Services Department, who was named September Employee of the Month and also, Jimmy Spooner, RN, with the Emergency Department chosen as October Employee of the Month.

In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Ms. Brown and Mr. Spooner with the award and an award luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Ms. Brown, September Employee of the Month, was nominated for helping a fellow coworker by purchasing the tag renewal sticker for her car. She is known to be generous and helpful to her fellow coworkers. Mrs. Brown is worthy of the acknowledgement of Employee of the Month for her generosity and kindness.

Mr. Spooner, October Employee of the Month, cared for a patient who had missed their PICC line appointment before surgery. He took time out of his hectic day to start the midline for the patient which prevented a delay in surgery. Mr. Spooner also assists his fellow coworkers by preparing a direct admit patient by starting IVs, doing bloodwork and having a list of home medicines ready for the accepting floor.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Samantha Brown and Jimmy Spooner and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”