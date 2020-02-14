Jackson Hospital announces January Employee of the Month

MARIANNA – Jackson Hospital congratulates Brittney Benton, RN of the Progressive Care Unit as January Employee of the Month. Brittney is celebrating just over 6 months at Jackson Hospital.

The award luncheon held Friday, January 31, recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Brittney was recognized for brightening the day of a one year old who was being admitted to PCU. Brittney unwrapped several of her children’s Christmas presents and gave them to the one year old patient to comfort and calm the patient’s fears. The parents of the patient were so very appreciative of Brittney’s thoughtful and generous act.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Brittney and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”