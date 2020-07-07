Jackson Hospital announces employees of month

Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital congratulates Monica Wilson, RN in the Emergency Department, being named May Employee of the Month and also, Deb Hardegree, RN in the Special Care Unit being named June Employee of the Month.

In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Ms. Wilson and Ms. Hardegree with the award and an award luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Ms. Wilson, May Employee of the Month, received over 26 nominations for Employee of the Month from patients. The patients who submitted the nominations raved over the care they received from Ms. Wilson when they visited Jackson Hospital’s Emergency Department. This awesome show of gratitude to Ms. Wilson speaks volumes to the care and compassion she shows each patient she cares for at Jackson Hospital.

Ms. Hardegree, June Employee of the Month, cared for a patient in the SCU who’s family lived out of town and could not come to visit. Ms. Hardegree stayed in constant contact with the family and kept them abreast of their family member’s medical condition until at which time, they could come see her. The family commented, “Your warm, even voice calmed us and helped us navigate these days while our family member was in the hospital.”

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Monica Wilson and Deb Hardegree and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.