Jackson Hospital announces Employee of the Month

Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital congratulates Chris Deer, MD, of the Emergency Department as January Employee of the Month. Dr. Deer is celebrating one year at Jackson Hospital.

The award luncheon was held Friday, January 31, and recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Dr. Deer was recognized for offering to take a patient to the airport in Tallahassee to catch a flight to Tampa. The patient had been seen at Jackson Hospital after a car wreck on I10 and had no method of transportation to the airport to catch the flight. The patient was so appreciative of Dr. Deer’s selfless act. An Emergency Department staff member at Jackson Hospital commented, “I have never worked with such a compassionate physician.”

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Dr. Deer and thanks him along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.