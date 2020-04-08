Jackson Hospital announces Employees of the Month

Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital congratulates Rhoda Moody, Care Coordinator with Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties Chronic Care Management and Amanda Hamilton, RN Case Manager with Jackson Hospital, being named February Employees of the Month. Ms. Hamilton has been a long-time, dedicated employee of Jackson Hospital for 25 years and Ms. Moody has been a part of Jackson Hospital and Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties for almost 1 year.

The award luncheon held Friday, February 28, 2020 recognized all employees nominated for Employee of the Month. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Ms. Hamilton went above and beyond to to assist a patient who was having difficulty finding skilled nursing facility placement. Once placement was located, Ms. Hamilton worked after hours to made certain everything was ready so that the patient could be approved and transferred in a timely manner.

Ms. Moody was recognized for picking up a patient’s prescription and delivering it to their home as the patient had no means of transportation to obtain prescription.

Both Ms. Hamilton and Ms. Moody are so deserving of being named as February 2020 Employees of the Month.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Amanda Hamilton and Rhoda Moody and thanks them along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.

About Jackson Hospital

Jackson Hospital is an award-winning facility and is proud of its most recent recognition, the FHA Award of Significance in Reducing Harm Across the Board. Jackson Hospital is an iVantage Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. The hospital was named in The Joint Commission’s 2015 annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,” for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure performance for Heart Failure, Pneumonia, Surgical Care, Immunization, and Perinatal Care. The March of Dimes and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recognize Jackson Hospital as the first hospital in Florida’s panhandle for achieving an early elective delivery rate less than 5%. The hospital was designated by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Blue Distinctive Center+ for Maternity Care designation, a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care Program and awarded Baby Friendly distinction. Jackson Hospital has been awarded a 5 Star National Recognition by Healthgrades for Vaginal Delivery Care, Received the Florida Award by ACHA and the Florida Department of Health for Safely Reducing Primary CSections