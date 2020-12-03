Jackson Hospital announces Bamlanivimab infusion for COVID-19

December 3, 2020– Jackson Hospital brings to our local community the availability of an intravenous or IV medication called Bamlanivimab for the treatment of COVID-19. The FDA has authorized the use of this medication under an Emergency Use Authorization.

This new drug is an investigational medication for COVID-19 positive adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older, who are not hospitalized. These individuals must weigh 88 pounds or more, have only mild to moderate symptoms with a high risk of developing more severe symptoms which may require hospitalization.

“Once you have tested positive for COVID-19 and meet the criteria for this medication, your primary care physician will arrange for your infusion. Jackson Hospital has seen positive results with the patients who have received this drug and we are hopeful this will continue to prove beneficial in reducing the severity of COVID-19 symptoms”, remarks Kaye Robinson, Infection Preventionist at Jackson Hospital.

Jackson Hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.