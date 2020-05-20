Jackson Hospital announces April 2020 Employee of the Month

Marianna, FL – Jackson Hospital congratulates Josh Jablonski, RN, of the OR Department, being named April Employee of the Month. Mr. Jablonski has been with Jackson Hospital for almost three years.

In lieu of an award luncheon during the time of COVID-19, Jackson Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council presented Mr. Jablonski with the award and an award luncheon will be held at a later date. Hospital CEO, Jim Platt, expressed thanks on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Employees, indicating the number of great things employees achieved during the month. He said, “Our biggest strength is our staff and culture providing excellent care to patients.”

Mr. Jablonski came to the assistance of a patient who had visited the ER with severe leg pain. The patient and a family member were leaving the ER and Josh noticed the patient having difficulty due to the patient’s wheelchair not having leg rests. Mr. Jablonski approached the patient and held up the patient’s feet while the family member pushed the patient to the car. This selfless, caring act garnered Mr. Jablonski with the recognition of the April Employee of the Month.

Jackson Hospital’s customer service ideals are outlined in its program called “Give ‘em the Pickle.” The Hospital’s customized program with video titled “What’s your Pickle?” with Bob Farrell, produced by Media Partners™, is implemented by Chief Nursing Officer Robbin Catt Pumphrey.

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each month a “Pickle” luncheon is held to recognize the top nominees. During the exclusive celebration with Administration, each participant is served a specially prepared meal by members of the Hospital’s Employee Leadership Council.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Josh Jablonski and thanks him along with every employee, volunteer, and Medical Staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.