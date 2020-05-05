Jackson County man arrested for domestic battery

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Grand Ridge area on May 4 regarding a physical disturbance which had already occurred. Deputies learned the victim had been choked and threatened, with a firearm, multiple times during the course of the incident by her boyfriend, Jamar White. The victim had injuries consistent with her account of the incident and is currently pregnant with her boyfriend’s child.

White stated, post Miranda, he had pushed her out of his way while attempting to leave and denied any other allegations made against him. Based upon the physical injuries being consistent with the victim’s statement White was taken into custody and lodged at the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Arrested: Jamar Ram’on White, 27 years of age, resident of Grand Ridge, FL

Charges: Battery on Pregnant Victim [Domestic]; Domestic Battery by Strangulation