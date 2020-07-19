Jackson County man arrested after fleeing

A deputy with the Uniform Patrol Division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on July 17 at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Sand Ridge Church Road when he approached a vehicle known to be driven by Cyrus Brown, Jr. As the deputy and Brown passed each other, the deputy was able to positively identify Brown as the driver. Having prior knowledge that Brown does not possess a valid driver’s license, the deputy attempted to affect a traffic stop.

Brown accelerated from the stop in attempt to elude or evade law enforcement. With the deputy’s emergency lights and siren activated, Brown continued to flee and the deputy subsequently observed several plastic bags being thrown from the passenger-side window of the suspect vehicle.

As Brown approached a sharp curve in the road, he was unable to negotiate the turn and lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree. As Brown exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot, the deputy identified himself and ordered Brown to stop. The commands were ignored. After a short foot pursuit, Brown was taken into custody without further incident.

An inventory search of his vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamines, a digital scale containing drug residue, and a small amount of cocaine. Other paraphernalia was also located in the suspect vehicle. A search of the area where the deputy observed the items being thrown from the car window revealed more marijuana and packaging equipment related to the drugs.

Brown was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Cyrus Brown Jr.

Male 37 Years of Age

Grand Ridge Florida

Driving with No Valid Driver’s License

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Resisting Arrest without Violence

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia