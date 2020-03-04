Jackson Correctional to host job fair at Chipola March 10

MARIANNA—Jackson Correctional Institution will host a one-day hiring event for correctional officers and trainees, Tuesday, March 10, in the Chipola College Public Service Building. Applicants must arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. (CST).

Benefits include: $33,000 annual salary, on-the-job paid training, tuition-free college (6 hours per semester) and excellent health insurance.

Interested applicants should bring the following documents: Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, High School Diploma or equivalent and Military DD-214. Requirements are: U.S. Citizen, 18 years of age, no felony convictions, eligible to own/possess a firearm, valid driver’s license and high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must complete the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT) to enter the Basic Recruit Academy. The test is administered at Chipola College, a Pearson VUE facility. Applicants must register for the CJBAT exam 24 hours in advance at this link: https://home.personvue.com/fdle/bat. Click “view exams,” then select the Basic Abilities Test for Correctional Officers.

For more information, contact Morgan Daniels, Chipola Corrections Program Manager, at 850-718-2212.