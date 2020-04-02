“Izzy’s Isle” BCF campus store celebrates anniversary

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville reached a historic milestone on Wednesday, March 4, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of the campus store “Izzy’s Isle”. Seeking new opportunities for students to make real-world application of the principles and theories discussed in the classroom, the campus store “Izzy’s Isle” was a product of the spring 2017 BUS 410 Principle of Marketing course. The class developed a marketing and management plan for a campus store and since opening a year ago it serves as an environment for business students to grow their understanding of the various functions of business and provides the perfect outlet for the sale of BCF merchandise.

BCF Student and Campus Store Manager Cassidy Lanford stated that her position in the campus store offers her multiple opportunities to use the management skills learned as a BCF Business Leadership major. “I daily get the opportunity to apply the things I’m learning in the classroom to real world scenarios,” stated Lanford. “I’ve been working at Izzy’s Isle since August of last year. Whether it’s management, marketing, accounting, ethics, or everything in between, this position has taught me and grown me not only as a business major, but as a leader and Christ follower. The store stands as a platform for myself and my coworkers to fully grasp the varying components of a business through the hands-on experience. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work under the leadership of Professor Chantel Oney in BCF’s campus store.”

A year later, the store that once was a vision in the marketing class is now a reality. Located just in the BCF Student Center, “Izzy’s Isle” is stocked with high quality, affordable, BCF attire and collectables. The items in the store include BCF “lettered” memorabilia, alumni attire, pop sockets, tumbler cups, lanyards, snacks and essentials, BCF pennants, and so much more. From the moment the doors were opened, customers have been greeted with warm smiles and helpful spirits. The campus store has launched an online portal where anyone can order items from the website. Everything in the store is available online for purchase.

Congratulations to the Principles of Marketing class and their instructor, Professor Chantel Oney, for meeting a need on the campus and celebrating a year of success! For more information on store hours and items that are available online at “Izzy’s Isle” please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.