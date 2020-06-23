Isler obit

Donald “D.J.” Isler, 52, of Alford, FL, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center.

D.J. was born May 29, 1968 in Dothan, AL to Hubert Durwin and Mary Frances Kent Isler. He worked for Merecom Corporation as a sub contractor for many years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Frances Isler; brother, Ronald Isler; and sister, Lora Ann Isler.

Donald is survived by his children, Joseph Kent Wiggins and wife, Lara of Tallahassee, FL; Hannah O’Connor and husband, Wesley of Fort Benning, GA, Zane Isler of Alford, FL, and Mason Elizabeth Harden of Bainbridge, GA; father, Hubert Isler and wife, Judith of Grand Ridge, FL; sister, Susie Gainer (Steve Nichols) of Vernon, FL; five grandchildren, Harrison Wiggins, Ramona Wiggins, Skyleigh, Isabella, and Emilia O’ Connor; nieces and nephews, Michael Gainer, Cody Gainer and wife, Megan, and Tori Howell and husband, John Mark.

Funeral service will be 10 A.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Damascus Free Will Baptist Church with Brother Ezra Caynor officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.