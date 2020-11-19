Irwin obit

Doris Elizabeth Irwin, 101, of Marianna, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Panama City, FL.

She was born in the Lovedale Community of Jackson County, FL, to Richard and Minnie Lawrence on January 26, 1919. Doris was an honorary life member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna and enjoyed her work there. She was a former member of the Marianna Woman’s Club and enjoyed her time in the kitchen cooking. Doris also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carroll Irwin; grandson, Dennam Irwin; and great granddaughter, Jessie Dillion.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane Seymour (Gary) and Norma Jane Dillion (Jim), both of Panama City, and son, Jim Irwin (Harriet) of Tallahassee; sister, Elaine Tyus of Chipley; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at Riverside Cemetery with Kenneth Kelley officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.