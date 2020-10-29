Irizarry obit

Patricia Irizarry passed away on Tuesday, October 27, at home with her family.

She was born on April 3, 1941 in South Amboy, NJ to Richard and Margaret Johnson. She lived in New Jersey until moving to Sunny Hills 21 years ago. She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her husband, Pablo of Sunny Hills, her children, Patricia Hurtack, Jose Cuevas, Robert Cuevas and Suzanne Irizarry. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Pablo Jr., Aracelis, Mirta Chambers, Nolberto, Irdin, Julio and Irdalia. She is survived by her brother Robert Johnson of Chipley, many many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 12:00P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ernie Grey officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 to 12:00P.M. at the Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery.

She will be missed by all.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.