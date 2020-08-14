Investigation launched after body found in Chipley

The Washington County Communications Center received a call Thursday morning at approximately 8:18 a.m. in reference to a body found lying on the side of Jeffery Blvd.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene to confirm the findings. A male, later identified as 28 year old Charlie Robert Griffin, of Chipley, was confirmed deceased on scene.

The Medical Examiner’s office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation. At this time the investigation is being treated as a homicide. It has been determined that this is not a random act of violence. Investigators have identified a suspect in the case and have determined the suspect and the victim have known each other for years. Further details will be released to the public as they are available.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.