Introducing Chipola Fitness Center, Too!

Jackson Hospital is pleased to announce that Chipola Fitness Center has just expanded, and FitScript Fitness on Kelson Avenue in Marianna is now Chipola Fitness Center, Too. Boasting a new name, the center is continuing all the great services of FitScript and is now part of Chipola Fitness Center.

“We are pleased that FitScript’s key services of yoga, CrossFit, and spin classes will continue,” explained Amy Milton, Jackson Hospital’s Public Relations and Marketing Director. “FitScript members will enjoy the same great services and excellent location. They will also have full access to all the fitness programs at Chipola Fitness Center located on Lafayette Street in Marianna, beginning on March 1st.”

For more information about services, hours and times, please visit Chipola Fitness Center, Too or Chipola Fitness Center or contact Gary Stephens, Manager of Chipola Fitness Center and Chipola Fitness Too, at 850-482-6221.