Increase in electric utility scam calls

West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) has noticed a substantial increase in the amount of scam calls and emails our members have been receiving recently.

Remember, the co-op will never call you demanding immediate payment or ask you to pay in a certain manner since there are a variety of ways to pay utility bills. WFEC only contacts its members in the event of a power outage, electrical service or billing issue. In each case, the employee will properly identify themselves as a West Florida Electric employee. The co-op does not use a third-party to collect debt. The cooperative will seldom, if ever, initiate a call to collect personal information. The best practice is to never give your personal information to anyone over the phone unless you initiate the call. If you doubt someone represents WFEC, please hang up and call (800) 342-7400 to verify.

If the cooperative is conducting a survey or is running any type of promotion you will be informed of it by email, in the mail, in the Current Light Flashes, or on our website or social media pages.