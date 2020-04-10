I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation Project over Choctaw River set to begin

Crews will replace the eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) Choctaw River Relief Bridge approach located just west of County Road (C.R.) 279 (Caryville, Exit 104) in Washington County. Construction activities will begin the week of Monday, April 13. There will be eastbound lane restrictions during nighttime hours. In addition, wide loads traveling eastbound will be diverted off I-10 utilizing State Road 81, U.S. 90 and C.R. 279 back to I-10. Work is anticipated to be complete in two months.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.