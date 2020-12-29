Hysmith obit

Elizabeth K. Hysmith, age 81, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the lord on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

She was born on November 28, 1939 in Elba, AL to the late Wilmer and Ethel (Youngblood) Kelley.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hysmith, one daughter, Debbie Ann Hysmith, sister, Minnie Lois Griffin, brothers, Jimmy Kelley, Don Kelley, David Kelley and Edward Kelley.

Survivors include, three sons, Hubert Earl Mills and wife Shirley of Bonifay, FL, Allen Hysmith Jr. of Bonifay, FL, Fred Allen Hysmith of Tennessee, three daughters, Mary Frances Hysmith Crowder of Caryville, FL, Betty JoAn Peterson and husband Tommy of Chipley, FL, Linda Sue Bailey of Chipley, FL, grandchildren, Jesse James Mills, Shane Locklear, Jason Vines, Major Kim Allen Mitchell and wife Irene, Kris A. Mitchell, Kimberly A. Brown, Natasha L. Rosekran, Marcita Hysmith, Austin Hysmith, Mike Hysmith and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.