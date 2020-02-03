Hutchinson obit

Mr. Emanuel L. Hutchinson, Jr., age 68, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Mr. Hutchinson was born on March 23, 1951 to Emanuel Sr. and Bertha Gathers Hutchinson in Port St. Joe, Florida.

He was retired from the City of Clearwater.

He is survived by his son: Toforya Hutchinson of Jacob City, Florida; grandchildren: Cordarya, Tariq and Teiyahna Hutchinson; sisters: Bernice Williams and Linda Leslie of Port St. Joe, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 3-6 PM (CST), Friday, February 7, 2020 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of his life and legacy will commence at 1 PM (CST), Saturday, February 8, 2020, from the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, with the Reverend Carl Bailey, eulogist.

Mr. Hutchinson will be laid to rest in the Saint Mary Cemetery in Jacob City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.