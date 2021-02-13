Husted obit

It is with great sadness that the family of Francis “Frank” Robert Husted announce his passing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the age of 71. Frank passed peacefully at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Frank was born June 8, 1949 in Queens, New York. Frank resided in Marianna, Florida with his wife Angie. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold F. Husted, mother, Elizabeth D. Husted, and brother, John D. Husted.

Frank is survived by his wife, Angie Holland-Husted; his sister, Elizabeth A. Burbige (William) of New York; Children: Heidi Scharlach of Missouri, Heather Keene (Steven) of Florida, Shontelle Meus (Moses) of Florida, Kim Marie Kirk (Stephen), Robert F. Ward (Erica), and Melissa S. Jergenson (Jeff); Grandchildren: Brittany, Kayla, Alexis, Robert, Joshua, Amanda, Stephen, Robby, McKenzie, Madison, Bryce, Alana, Liam, and Jeffrey; Great Grandchildren: Eralez, Laylianna, Ju’Laeh, Kiing, Ta’Laysia, and Sir.

Frank was a Vietnam veteran and was loved by many. Frank was a service officer for the local VFW Post 12046 in Marianna, Florida. He loved to help people in anyway he could.

A Military Graveside Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11 am (EST) at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32311 with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.