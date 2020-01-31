Tommy Allen Hunt, 66 of Graceville passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Tommy was born May 9, 1953 in Bainbridge, Georgia to the late William Elton Hunt Sr. and Elsie Rich England. He was a graduate of Chipola College and received an MBA from Florida State University and taught there for a number of years. Tommy worked in the floral industry in San Francisco, California and when he moved to Graceville he worked locally at the Piggly Wiggly. Tommy was a huge fan of Diana Ross. He attended Harmony Baptist Mission in Graceville.

He is survived by his brother Billy Hunt and wife Carolyn; nephew Bryan Hunt and his son Nicholas Hunt, Grand Ridge, FL and one niece Scarlett Register and her husband Mark, Graceville.

A Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Praise Life Center in Grand Ridge, Florida with Bro. Gary Cook and Raymond O’Quinn officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville in charge of arrangements.