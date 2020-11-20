Human skeletal remains found

On Wednesday, November 18, a citizen of the Alford Community of Jackson County, while clearing a wooded portion of his property, inadvertently discovered human skeletal remains.

Investigators arrived on scene and summoned the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office. Portions of the remains were collected and sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Thursday. November 19, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued searching for additional evidence and discovered additional items of evidentiary value concealed by the earth. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab along with Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K-9 units, trained in recovering deceased human remains were summoned to assist in recovering the items. During the recovery, additional skeletal remains were found scattered throughout the densely wooded area. The additional remains and other evidence gathered at the scene will be turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the decedent is currently unknown. Missing persons cases have led Investigators to a potential identity; however, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will work diligently with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to accurately identify the decedent before prematurely releasing any names. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they are available in the event that they do not jeopardize the integrity of the case.

Sheriff Roberts would like to express his most sincere gratitude to the citizen who located the remains, The 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and Search and Rescue Teams for their extensive efforts in this recovery.