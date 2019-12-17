Hughes obit

Mr. Jimmy M. Hughes, 73, of Alford, FL died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Jackson Hospital. Jimmy was born February 8, 1946 in Alford, FL to the late Joe and Lena B. Jackson Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Earl Hughes, Shorty Coleman, Herbert Hughes, and Reece Hughes Cook.

Survivors include his wife, Inez Hughes; three sons, Dan Hodges and wife, Brenda, Jack Hodges, and Keith Hodges; four daughters, Melissa Hughes, Rhonda Weeks, Wanda Cobb and husband, Tim, Ramona Riley and husband, Ralph; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Hughes; sister, Josie Hall; and special friend, Ronnie Swells.

Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Wendell Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.