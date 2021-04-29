Hudson obit

Dr. Hugh Edward Hudson, age 88, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hudson was born in Milton, FL, in 1932 to the late Edgar and Alma Hudson. Dr. Hudson was an optometric physician who practiced optometry in Florida for over 55 years. He received many accolades throughout his professional career; including Optometrist of the Decade by Florida Optometric Association. Dr. Hudson had a witty personality and could entertain people for hours with his story telling of past experiences. He was an avid traveler and had a passion for watching football.

He was preceded in death by both parents and brother, Doyle Hudson; special sister-in-law, Millie Joe and son, Andy Teeter.

Dr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Becky Hudson; his children, Tim Hudson, Tina Hudson, Terri Moody, Dawn Herndon, Chris Teeter; eight grandchildren; special nieces, Sandra Heath and Susan Holley.

A private family service will be at St Anne’s Catholic Church in Marianna, FL. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.