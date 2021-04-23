Houston obit

Mr. Winston Isaac ‘Ike’ Houston, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 21, 2021 at Ascension Sacred Hearth Bay Medical in Panama City, Florida.

He was born October 17, 1951 in Enterprise, Alabama to the late John and Mertis Houston.

In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded in death by two brothers, John Houston and George Houston and four sisters, Sybol Sherrill, Betty McInnis, Magdalene Crumpler, and Geraldean Holder.

Ike was a native of Enterprise and New Brockton, Alabama where he graduated from New Brockton High School. He was a United States Army Veteran and medically retired from the City of Enterprise as a welder. Ike loved to ride motorcycles, read, enjoyed music, and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Ike has lived in Holmes County from 1988 to present.

Mr. Houston is survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma Jean Houston of Bonifay, FL; his cat, Bogie Houston; two sisters, Edna McIntosh and Pauline Tidwell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brandon Thorne officiating and Melissa Polk speaking. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.