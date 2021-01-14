Housing instability and homelessness in Florida

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida received $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability and homelessness across the state. The funds, which are being released in two separate disbursements ($20 million and $65 million), will be used to provide rental assistance, support emergency shelters, and conduct street outreach programs to connect unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness with local housing and other essential services.

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Floridians, no matter their circumstances, have the resources they need to succeed,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This federal funding will ensure those experiencing homelessness have the necessary level of support and can access the wraparound services they need to get back on their feet and begin or continue on their journey to economic stability and independence.”

In March 2020, $2.96 billion was allocated to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through Emergency Solutions Grants to support individuals experiencing homelessness and those at risk of homelessness due to financial setbacks resulting from COVID-19. Florida’s Emergency Solutions Grant, which totals $85,896,094, will be administered by the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the single point of contact within state government for the 27 Continuums of Care (CoCs) and other agencies, organizations, and stakeholders serving the homeless population.

“I’m grateful for this federal funding and Governor DeSantis’ support, which together, will allow the Continuums of Care to expand the important work they’re doing in communities throughout Florida,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “I look forward to seeing the impact their efforts will have on individuals and families who are working hard and taking next steps to achieve economic self-sufficiency.”

For more information on DCF’s Homelessness Program or a list of Continuum of Care Lead Agencies, please visit: https://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/homelessness/local-providers.shtml.