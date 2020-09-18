Hospitalizations, positive test results, long-term care facilities and fatalities continue to show significant movement in the right direction

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report each day on COVID-19.

Hospitalizations:

Today, data reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration shows that the number of COVID-19 positive patients that are currently hospitalized is down more than 70 percent since July. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 11 a.m., there are 2,384 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Positive test results:

Yesterday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases is 4.18 percent.

Yesterday was the thirty-seventh straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases.

Overall testing:

Yesterday, test results for more than 84,000 individuals were reported to DOH.

As of September 18, 677,660 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

Fatalities by date of passing:

Today, data reported to DOH shows there has been a steady decline in the number of reported Florida resident deaths who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19. The first week of August compared to the first week of September, shows a 74 percent decrease in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

To date, 5,426 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report separates case line data in a separate PDF. The case line data report is available here. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here. The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

More Information on COVID-19

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.