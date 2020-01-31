Horwedel obit

Peter M. Horwedel, 60, died Jan. 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Troy, NY Feb. 20, 1959 son of Jack and Elizabeth (Luce) Horwedel.

Peter was a former Rutland and Chipley, FL resident and was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School.

He was a US Air Force Veteran.

Peter was an auto mechanic and a member of the Fifth Chapter Motorcycle Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are 3 daughters, Sharlot Taylor of Rutland and Amanda Ellis and Alicia Horwedel both of Springfield; a son, Peter Horwedel Jr. of Rutland; 2 brothers, John Horwedel of San Francisco, CA and Mark Horwedel of Rutland; a sister, Margaret Worthen of N.C.; a step daughter, Tiffiney Stebbins of LA; 11 grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin, Laney, Logan, Presley, Peter III, River, Avery, Vayda, Peter IV, Annie; 3 step grandchildren, Bailey, Hannah and Lanie; his former wives, Linda Ellis Kasuba of Fair Haven and Patricia Raymond of North Clarendon; his beloved dog, Bailey.

He was predeceased by his parents; his former wife, Shay Horwedel and a brother, Chris Horwedel.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Independence Fund, care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. Rutland, VT 05701.