Homicide investigation update

Charges have been upgraded for one of three suspects in the murder of Raul Ambriz Guillen.

After further investigation and speaking to witnesses, 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters has been additionally charged with being a principle to murder. His previous charges of being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse remain.

Two other suspects in the case, 35-year-old William Shane Parker and 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles are still facing their original charges of an open count of murder and being a principle to murder, respectively.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more charges and arrests could be forthcoming.