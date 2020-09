All Are Welcome! 72nd Homecoming

The Bonnett Pond Community Church located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd. will celebrate its 72nd Homecoming on Sunday, September 27th. All are invited to this celebration beginning at 10:00 a.m. Amy Enfinger Alderman and family as well as The Thompson’s will be featured during the morning service. Lunch will be served at the end of the events. Please join us for this service of thanksgiving and praise and worship.