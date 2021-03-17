Holy Week at FUMC

First United Methodist Church of Chipley will be hosting Holy Week again this year with area preachers. It will be the week of March 29 through April 2 at 12 noon.
The church will be providing sack lunches. You may choose to eat at the church or take your lunch with you.
The services will be streamed on YouTube for those who cannot attend.
Speaker line-up:
- Monday, 3/29 – Shiloh Baptist, Tim Brigham
- Tuesday, 3/30 – New Life Fellowship, Vince Spencer
- Wednesday, 3/31 – First Baptist of Chipley, Mike Orr
- Thursday, 4/1 – All Things New Worship Center, Barbara Lee
- Friday, 4/2 – Red Hill UMC, Roger Whitaker
- Friday night at 7:30 p.m. – Tenebrae service, Ebb Hagan